In short
Last week, Sakwa, a former Uganda People’s Congress diehard cum NRM supporter, was remanded to Kirinya prisons until May 13 on charges of manslaughter, robbery and causing malicious damage to property. According to court documents, it’s alleged that between March 22 and April 17 this year, together with two others; Bazimbyewa Bumali and Muhammed Simba, Sakwa caused the death of Charles Isanga at Lwanda village in Jinja district.
Judiciary Condemns Court Raid by Sakwa's Supporters27 Apr 2020, 14:26 Comments 96 Views Court Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Eric Sakwa arrest
Mentioned: Eric Sakwa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.