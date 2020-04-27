In short

Last week, Sakwa, a former Uganda People’s Congress diehard cum NRM supporter, was remanded to Kirinya prisons until May 13 on charges of manslaughter, robbery and causing malicious damage to property. According to court documents, it’s alleged that between March 22 and April 17 this year, together with two others; Bazimbyewa Bumali and Muhammed Simba, Sakwa caused the death of Charles Isanga at Lwanda village in Jinja district.