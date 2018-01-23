Alex Otto
18:33

Judiciary Considers Separate Sentencing Guidelines for Plea Bargaining

23 Jan 2018, 18:33 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Analysis
Judiciary wants guidelines for plea baragaining internet

Judiciary wants guidelines for plea baragaining Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Supreme Court Judge, Jonatham Tumwesigye, says there is a huge challenge between the sentencing regime arising from plea bargaining and that arising from the sentencing guidelines used by judges.

 

Tagged with: sentencing guidelines guideline for disadvantaged no guidelines on plea bargaining judges want guidelines reviewed
Mentioned: judges of the supreme court judiciary

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.