Judiciary Considers Separate Sentencing Guidelines for Plea Bargaining

In short
Supreme Court Judge, Jonatham Tumwesigye, says there is a huge challenge between the sentencing regime arising from plea bargaining and that arising from the sentencing guidelines used by judges.
Judiciary Considers Separate Sentencing Guidelines for Plea Bargaining23 Jan 2018, 18:33 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Analysis
In short
Tagged with: sentencing guidelines guideline for disadvantaged no guidelines on plea bargaining judges want guidelines reviewed
Mentioned: judges of the supreme court judiciary
