In short
According to a statement signed by Sarah Langa Siu the Chief Registrar, Fort Portal Chief Magistrate Kule Moses Lubagula will now care take Kyenjojo magisterial area while Samuel Twakyire, the Mbarara Chief Magistrate will take charge of Isingiro as well. Baligeya Moses Mufumbiro of Kiboga who will now be caretaking Hoima whereas Kaggwa John Francis of Mubende will be overseeing the Mityana magisterial area.
Judiciary Deploys Newly Appointed Registrars
