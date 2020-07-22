Judiciary Issues New Guidelines as Courts Resume Operations

In short
The Judiciary spokesperson, Jameson Karemani, says that as the courts reopen, all court sessions and activities will ensure that there is no physical contact of any kind between the general public and inmates, and no crowding at either prison facilities or at court premises.
Judiciary Issues New Guidelines as Courts Resume Operations22 Jul 2020, 17:15 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Interview
