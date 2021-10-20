Kukunda Judith
09:47

Judiciary Launches Electronic System to Improve Delivery of Justice

20 Oct 2021, 09:37 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
A flyer talking more about ECCMIS

A flyer talking more about ECCMIS

In short
The system once rolled out at the beginning of the New Law Year 2022, courts will no longer accept any paper into the courts and all documents will be electronically filed.

 

Tagged with: Electronic Case Management Information System Minister of Finance Maria Kasaijja Synergy International Systems the Chairperson of the ECCMIS Steering Committee Justice Egonda Ntende

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.