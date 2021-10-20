Judiciary Launches Electronic System to Improve Delivery of Justice

In short
The system once rolled out at the beginning of the New Law Year 2022, courts will no longer accept any paper into the courts and all documents will be electronically filed.
Judiciary Launches Electronic System to Improve Delivery of Justice20 Oct 2021, 09:37 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
