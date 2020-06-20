Judiciary Launches Small Claims Procedure in Kamwenge District

In short
The small claim procedure covers civil claims whose subject matter value does not exceed 10 million Shillings. It is often used in matters arising out of the supply of goods, debts, and rent.
Judiciary Launches Small Claims Procedure in Kamwenge District20 Jun 2020, 08:14 Comments 109 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Court Misc Updates
