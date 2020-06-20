Basaija Idd
08:17

Judiciary Launches Small Claims Procedure in Kamwenge District

20 Jun 2020, 08:14 Comments 109 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Court Misc Updates
Launching of the small claim procedure in kamwenge

Launching of the small claim procedure in kamwenge

In short
The small claim procedure covers civil claims whose subject matter value does not exceed 10 million Shillings. It is often used in matters arising out of the supply of goods, debts, and rent.

 

Tagged with: court kamwenge court small claim procedure
Mentioned: small claim procedure

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.