Judiciary, PAC Meeting Flops Over Absence of PS

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Angelline Osegge speaking to journalists as the Vice Chairperson Gerald Karuhanga looks on.

In short

The Judiciary was queried for banking bail deposits on the Consolidated Fund account instead of the bail account in the Central bank, failure to account for 761 million Shillings paid to State Briefs and the accumulation of domestic arrears arising out of unpaid utilities, rent, expenses on cleaning services and motor vehicle maintenance, among others.