Ahmed Wetaka
13:01

Judiciary PS Skips PAC Meeting Over Audit Queries Top story

2 Jul 2019, 12:53 Comments 171 Views Parliament Updates
An empty chair of Judiciary Permanent Secretary Kagole Kivumbi as PAC engages with officials from the Judiciary.

In short
“In a week, you have got over 100 million Shillings, next week you have another 100 million, what are you doing with it? We suspect forgery in the accounts and theft of public funds,” Nandala said. He also noted that the whistleblower’s information correlates with what his committee has partly discovered in the Judiciary accounts.

 

