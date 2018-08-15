In short
According to the scorecard report released today at Mestil Hotel Nsambya Kampala, Justice Stella Amoko was ranked best judge in the supreme court scoring 97.1 per cent while Justice Remmy Kasule toped judges in the court of appeal with 79.9 per cent.
Judiciary Scorecard: Best Perfoming Judges, Courts Named
Chief Justice, Bart Katurebe praised scorecard recognising best judges and courts Login to license this image from 1$.
