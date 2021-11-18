In short
After ordering the refund through the interface the ministry shares with the bank, Bigirimana notes that he authorizes BoU to send it to Stanbic Bank with which they have a Memorandum of Understanding and it's the one that sends the refund to people's mobile money numbers which are supposed to be registered in the applicants real names.
Judiciary Starts Refunding Bail Cash Through Mobile Money
18 Nov 2021
Kampala, Uganda
