The Auditor General had faulted the Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary for failing to seek authority to reallocate resources to the required expenditure items, a practice which undermines the budgeting process and intentions of the appropriating authority.
Judiciary Tasked to Explain Wrongful Expenditure
1 Jul 2019, 17:41
Kagole Kivumbi, the Judiciary Permanent Secretary (PS) takes oath before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
