Judiciary Tasked to Explain Wrongful Expenditure

1 Jul 2019
Kagole Kivumbi, the Judiciary Permanent Secretary (PS) takes oath before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Auditor General had faulted the Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary for failing to seek authority to reallocate resources to the required expenditure items, a practice which undermines the budgeting process and intentions of the appropriating authority.

 

