Police brutally arrested Teko on Saturday night in Moroto town on allegations of drawing a pistol in an attempt to shoot a man following a misunderstanding while drinking at Mt, Moroto Hotel. He was locked up at Moroto central police station until Monday when he was released on police bond.
Judiciary Tasks Inspectorate of Courts to Investigate Chief Magistrate's Bar Brawl
Tagged with: Inspectorate of Courts Jamson Karemani Kapchorwa Chief Magistrate Sarah Langa Siu Sheila Wamboga Teko Lokeris
