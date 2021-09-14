Kukunda Judith
Judiciary Tasks Inspectorate of Courts to Investigate Chief Magistrate's Bar Brawl

14 Sep 2021, 07:47 Comments 158 Views Court Report
The Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jamson Karemani .

In short
Police brutally arrested Teko on Saturday night in Moroto town on allegations of drawing a pistol in an attempt to shoot a man following a misunderstanding while drinking at Mt, Moroto Hotel. He was locked up at Moroto central police station until Monday when he was released on police bond.

 

