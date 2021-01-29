Judiciary to Operationalize Luwero High Court

In short
Erustus Kibirango, an advocate from Wetaka, Kibirango and Company welcomed the operationalization of the court saying many residents were spending extra costs to travel to Kampala to file cases in high courts.
Judiciary to Operationalize Luwero High Court29 Jan 2021, 17:45 Comments 102 Views Court Updates
File photo;The suspects being transferred to Luwero Magistrate Court last week. Many suspects have been spending years in prison over lack of trial judge
