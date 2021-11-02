Judiciary to Promote Mediation to Reduce Case Backlog

In short
The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo reveals that mediation remains a crucial aspect for the judicial work and promoting it will help tackle the slow administration of justice in courts.
Kitgum, Uganda
Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dolo speaks during an interview at the Kitgum Chief Magistrates Chamber on Monday.
