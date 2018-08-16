Judiciary to Stop Compulsory Arbitration in Commercial Disputes

In short
Chief Justice Bart Katurebe says the judiciary has discovered that arbitration process in commercial courts is being abused. He says lawyers use the 2 month compulsory arbitration period as another delay tactic, waiting for the case to go back to court.
Judiciary to Stop Compulsory Arbitration in Commercial Disputes16 Aug 2018, 11:00 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Chief Justice Bart Katurebe after signing Centre for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution draft rules Login to license this image from 1$.
