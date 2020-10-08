Judiciary Unveils Client Charter, Work Place Policies

In short
The HIV/AIDS workplace and Anti -Sexual Harassment policies are aimed at providing a safe and convenient working environment for the court users and judicial officers.
Judiciary Unveils Client Charter, Work Place Policies8 Oct 2020, 07:25 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo on the right together with his Deputy Richard Buteera launching the Judiciary's Client Charter on Wednesday.
In short
Tagged with: Anti -Sexual Harassment policy HIV/AIDS workplace Policy and Anti -Sexual Harassment policy Judiciary Client Charter Judiciary's HIV/AIDS workplace Policy
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.