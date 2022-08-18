Wambuzi Reacheal
13:57

Judiciary Unveils New Chief Magistrates Court Premises in Mayuge

18 Aug 2022, 13:50 Comments 87 Views Mayuge, Uganda Court Report
Part of the Mayuge chief magistrates court.

Part of the Mayuge chief magistrates court.

In short
Miriam Namukose, a resident of Mayuge town council stresses that her land was maliciously grabbed and a civil suit was filed at the Iganga chief magistrates court, however, due to the long distance, she lost track of the case.

 

Tagged with: access to justice court justice
Mentioned: Frank Tibagendeka Iganga Mayuge chief magistrates

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.