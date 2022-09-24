Judiciary Yet to Allocate Election Petitions to Judges for Fresh Hearing

In short
The Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jamson Karemani, says that the process is being handled by the Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija together with the Registrar of the High Court.
Judiciary Yet to Allocate Election Petitions to Judges for Fresh Hearing24 Sep 2022, 14:09 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Annet Nyakecho against Godfrey Ekanya the Tororo North Member of Parliament, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu petition against Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko and De Paul Kayanja’ s case against Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Election Petitions for Retrial Judiciary Public Relations officer Jamson Karemani
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.