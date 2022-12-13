Ochola O. Dominic
Justice Aweri: Parliament Pays Tribute, Hails Him for Humility, Selflessness Top story

Speaker Anita Among pays respect after recieving the body of fallen Justice Rubby Opio Aweri at Parliament

Speaker Anita Among pays respect after recieving the body of fallen Justice Rubby Opio Aweri at Parliament

In short
Dozens of the Members of Parliament, Ministers, and high-ranking judicial officials led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Chigamoi paid their last respect to the deceased Judge during a special plenary chaired by Among.

 

