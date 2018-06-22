In short
In May this year, the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters issued summons to Linda Aronda for questioning in relation to a piece of land that was bought by her late husband. Linda Aronda could later appear on May 16, 2018, and recorded a statement with the Commissions investigators.
Land Dispute Involving Gen Aronda's Widow Resolved22 Jun 2018, 20:05 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire speaking about settled disputes by the Commission through mediation. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.