Justice Batema Decries Familiarity From Litigants

In short
Speaking during the launch of the Iganga High Court Circuit on Monday, Justice Batema noted that being a native of Naibiri village in Namugalwe Sub County in the district, most litigants prefer approaching him directly at his private residence with the hope of compromising justice in their favor rather than enduring the court procedure.
Justice Batema Decries Familiarity From Litigants14 Feb 2023, 08:37 Comments 191 Views Iganga, Uganda Court Report
The principal judge, HON. Justice. Dr. Flavian Zeija hands over instruments of power to the Iganga resident judge, Justice. David Batema on Monday.
