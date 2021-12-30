Justice Forum to Amend Party Constitution

JEEMA Party Spokesperson Abdunoor Kyamundu and the Secretary General Muhammed Katerega Addressing Journalists in Kampala on Thursday.

In short

According to the Secretary-General Muhammad Katerega, the Committee will be headed by Professor Abas Kiyimba of Makerere University. It will comprise of Derrick Namakajo, Haruna Musanje, Ali Zikusooka and Shakira Nansubuga.