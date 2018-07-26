In short
Kakuru is the first of all five members of the bench to declare that parliament erred in its decision to lift the cap on the presidential age. He said that although he did not find any reason to suggest that Members of Parliament could not vary the qualifications of the president, the manner in which the amendment was effected was questionable.
Justice Kakuru Orders Annulment of 2017 Constitutional Amendments
