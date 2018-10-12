Justice Kasule Calls for Judicial Integrity as he Bows Out

In short
Justice Remmy Kasule, who has clocked 70; the mandatory retirement age for judges, told Uganda Radio Network that all judicial officers need to be honest and impartial as they dispense justice in the country.
Justice Kasule Calls for Judicial Integrity as he Bows Out12 Oct 2018, 08:08 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Profiles Report
Retired: Court of Appeal Judge Justice Remmy Kasule Login to license this image from 1$.
