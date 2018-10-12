Davidson Ndyabahika
08:46

Justice Kasule Calls for Judicial Integrity as he Bows Out

12 Oct 2018, 08:08 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Profiles Report
Retired: Court of Appeal Judge Justice Remmy Kasule Davidson Ndyabahika

Retired: Court of Appeal Judge Justice Remmy Kasule Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Justice Remmy Kasule, who has clocked 70; the mandatory retirement age for judges, told Uganda Radio Network that all judicial officers need to be honest and impartial as they dispense justice in the country.

 

Tagged with: judiciary gives justice kasule more three months after retirement
Mentioned: the judiciary of uganda national legal aid policy (nlap) bill

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.