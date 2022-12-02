Justice Katureebe Tips Graduates to Improve Agricultural Productivity Through Research

In short
The former Chief Justice says the region is witnessing worsening climate change characterized by prolonged drought arguing that through academic research, farmers can be best informed on ways to gain better yields.
Justice Katureebe Tips Graduates to Improve Agricultural Productivity Through Research2 Dec 2022, 17:01 Comments 57 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Education Northern Updates
Graduates of Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration jubilate at the 20th graduation ceremony of UMI in Gulu City on Friday.
In short
Tagged with: Chancellor UMI Justice Bart Katureebe Climate Change
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.