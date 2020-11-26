Justice Law and Order Sector Cites Gaps in Service Delivery

In short
Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, says pertinent challenges are still affecting service delivery in the sector like congestion in prisons, clearing case backlogs, sexual gender violence that increased during COVID 19.
Justice Law and Order Sector Cites Gaps in Service Delivery26 Nov 2020, 18:54 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: 25th JLOS review Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny- Dollo Director of Public Prosecution - DPP, Dr. Roswitha Kremser Justice Jane Frances Abodo DPP Justice Law and Order Sector Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.