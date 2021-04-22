Justice Luswata to Hear Musumba’s Application of Substituted Service

In short
Musumba applied for substituted service on claims that Kadaga or her agents had declined to receive the petition in which she is accused of involvement in vote-rigging and voter bribery during the recently concluded parliamentary elections.
Justice Luswata to Hear Musumba’s Application of Substituted Service22 Apr 2021, 11:06 Comments 210 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Politics Report
Mentioned: Eva Luswata Fred Waninda Rebecca Kadaga principal judge
