Wambuzi Reacheal
11:07

Justice Luswata to Hear Musumba’s Application of Substituted Service

22 Apr 2021, 11:06 Comments 210 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Politics Report
Salamu Musumba and her lawyers at the Jinja high court.

Salamu Musumba and her lawyers at the Jinja high court.

In short
Musumba applied for substituted service on claims that Kadaga or her agents had declined to receive the petition in which she is accused of involvement in vote-rigging and voter bribery during the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

 

Tagged with: applicant application court judge lawyer substitute service
Mentioned: Eva Luswata Fred Waninda Rebecca Kadaga principal judge

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.