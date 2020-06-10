Kukunda Judith
Justice Michael Elubu Appointed Head of Civil Division

10 Jun 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Justice Michael Elubu at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference. File Photo

Prior to his appointment, Elubu was the Deputy Head of the Civil Division. He has previously served as a High Court Judge, a Resident Judge of Jinja and a member of the Technical Committee of the Judicial Service Commission.

 

