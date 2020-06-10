In short
Prior to his appointment, Elubu was the Deputy Head of the Civil Division. He has previously served as a High Court Judge, a Resident Judge of Jinja and a member of the Technical Committee of the Judicial Service Commission.
Justice Michael Elubu Appointed Head of Civil Division
