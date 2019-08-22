Justice Ministry Officials Grilled Over Unspent UGX 448.7m

In short
PAC chairperson Nathan Nandala Mafabi questioned the officials why they failed to fully utilize funds availed during the financial year. According to the Ministry’s statement of accounts, out of the accessed 147 billion Shillings, the Ministry did not spend 448.7 million Shillings.
Solicitor General Francis Atoke, the Justice Ministry Principal Accountant James Oundo appearing before PAC.
