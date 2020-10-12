Kukunda Judith
16:29

Justice Mugambe Sues Contractor for Shoddy Work On Her Apartments Top story

12 Oct 2020, 16:24 Comments 134 Views Court Report
Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe Courtesy Picture

Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe

In short
According to the judge, in March 2019, two ladies marketing the services of Hallmark Construction and Painting Company approached her with a proposal to undertake the finishing works on the apartment and subsequently introduced her to Kayita to discuss their contractual obligations.

 

Tagged with: Hallmark Construction and Painting Company Limited James Kayita Judge sues contractor Justice Lydia Mugambe Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.