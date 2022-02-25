In short
Ssekaana issued an order for the arrest of Mabirizi on February 15, 2022, after finding him guilty of contempt of court for allegedly attacking judicial officers using his social media platforms. He had earlier on ordered Mabirizi to pay a fine of 300 million Shillings for the same offence.
Justice Musa Ssekaana Steps Aside from Mabirizi's Cases
