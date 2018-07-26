Blanshe Musinguzi
Justice Musoke Offers Second Nod to Age Limit Amendment

26 Jul 2018, 17:50 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
She also rejected the clause to reinstate the presidential term limit and its entrenchment which was introduced by Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi during the debate of the amendment. First, she argued that the amendment contravened article 1, of the constitution that vests power in Ugandans to decide how they should be ruled.

 

