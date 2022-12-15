Justice Opio Died Five Months to Retirement, Mourners Told

In short
In his message delivered to mourners by Hon Justice Phillip Odoki, Judge of the High Court, the Chief Justice explained that late Opio Aweri died on the front line while serving the judiciary after 40 years, leaving an undisputable legacy.
Justice Opio Died Five Months to Retirement, Mourners Told15 Dec 2022, 11:54 Comments 105 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Judiciary Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.