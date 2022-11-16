Justice Ssekaana Challenges Electricity Disputes Tribunal on Independence

In short
Justice Ssekaana was addressing the eight-members of the specialized Tribunal, an autonomous body with powers of the high court that was instituted by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development during an induction on Tuesday at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala.
Justice Ssekaana Challenges Electricity Disputes Tribunal on Independence16 Nov 2022, 12:46 Comments 44 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Human rights Business and finance Interview
In short
Tagged with: procedural fairness public confidence
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.