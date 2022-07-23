In short
Justice Ssekaana made the order on Friday saying that he had received a complaint from Dr. Isaac Lwanga Byangire one of the people listed among the applicants saying that the lawyers who drafted the documents had not sought his consent prior to putting him on the list of the applicants.
Justice Ssekaana Orders Lawyers to Bring Formal Instructions in EALA Aspirants Case
Left to Right, Lawyers representing the NRM EALA Aspirants , Precious Nahabwe, Asiimwe and Robert Rutaro at the High Court.
