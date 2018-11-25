Olive Nakatudde and Pamela Mawanda
18:15

K Palm Boat Survivors Narrate Tragic Ordeal

25 Nov 2018, 17:49 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Report
Rescue Teams at Mutima Beach Courtesy of UPDF

Rescue Teams at Mutima Beach Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The survivors who have been rescued so far include, Francis Senkeezi, Farooq Muzimba, Andrew Luziba, Joseph Kirimenzi, Mark Sseremba, Freeman Kiyimba, David Wasajja, Brian Jjuuko, Irene Namubiru, Iryna Namutebi, Justin Tashobya and one only identified as Twesigye, among others.

 

Tagged with: boat accident survivors narrate ordeal lake victoria mv k palm

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.