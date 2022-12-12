In short
Mathew Kubal, the senior probation and welfare officer for Kaabong district said they registered two cases of defilement against the security forces but no action wass taken against the perpetrators.
Kaabong Authorities Want 2 Soldiers Arrested for Defilement
12 Dec 2022
Mentioned: Kaabong District Local Governement
