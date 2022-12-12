Godfrey Eyoku
18:17

Kaabong Authorities Want 2 Soldiers Arrested for Defilement

12 Dec 2022, 18:16 Comments 60 Views Kaabong District, Uganda Local government Crime Report
Meri Jino, the LCV chairperson addresing the community in Kaabong district

Meri Jino, the LCV chairperson addresing the community in Kaabong district

In short
Mathew Kubal, the senior probation and welfare officer for Kaabong district said they registered two cases of defilement against the security forces but no action wass taken against the perpetrators.

 

Tagged with: Arrest of two UPDF officers overr defilement Defilement cases on rise Kaabong district
Mentioned: Kaabong District Local Governement

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.