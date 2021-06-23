In short
Joseph Komol Midi, the Dodoth North county Member of parliament, says the current insecurity in the region that has forced families to flee fertile areas has worsened the food crisis. He said from the beginning of this year, most families have not had any access to their gardens creating room for food shortage.
Kaabong Families Flee to Kenya in Search of Food
Karimojong women recieving Soya porridge flour from UN WFP in 2018 in Kaabong district,most families are fleeing to Kenya insearch of relief food
In short
