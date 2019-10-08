Kaabong Fugitive Soldier Shot Dead

In short
Maj. Telesphor Turyamumanya, the 3rd Division Spokesman, says the mission to hunt for Masaaba continued until he was cornered at Lolelia Detach in Kaabong on Tuesday afternoon. He explains that after realizing that he had been rounded by soldiers, Masaaba reportedly started shooting at them, prompting a retaliation that killed him.
Kaabong Fugitive Soldier Shot Dead8 Oct 2019, 22:10 Comments 102 Views Kaabong, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Maj. Telesphor Turyamumanya 3rd Division Spokesman careless shooting by soldiers kaabong motor accident
Mentioned: Kaabong District Uganda Peoples Defense Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.