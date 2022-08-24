Kaabong Nursing School Principal Survives Road Ambush

In short
The incident happened at Lopero village in Rengen sub county Kotido district on Tuesday evening. Available information indicates that the two armed warriors shot at the car in which the principal Mary Achuma was travelling on a journey to Kaabong from Kotido district.
Kaabong Nursing School Principal Survives Road Ambush24 Aug 2022, 20:50 Comments 118 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Oil & Gas Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Road ambush armed warriors kaabong nursing school
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.