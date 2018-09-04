Edward Eninu
Kaabong Nursing School Remains Non-Operational

4 Sep 2018
One of the classrooms of Kaabong Nursing School covered with maize plant and other grass. Edward Eninu

In short
The buildings are dilapidated with cracks on the ceiling, broken glasses, doors and windows. Some of the rooms have also been turned into stores for farm produce of the staff of Kaabong hospital.

 

