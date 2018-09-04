Kaabong Nursing School Remains Non-Operational

In short
The buildings are dilapidated with cracks on the ceiling, broken glasses, doors and windows. Some of the rooms have also been turned into stores for farm produce of the staff of Kaabong hospital.
Kaabong Nursing School Remains Non-Operational4 Sep 2018, 11:30 Comments 130 Views Kaabong, Uganda Education Updates
One of the classrooms of Kaabong Nursing School covered with maize plant and other grass.
