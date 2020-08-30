Stanley Ebele
Kaabong Residents Decry High Food Prices

30 Aug 2020, 19:31 Comments 155 Views Kaabong, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Gabriel Aziz Lotyang selling maize grain in kaabong

In short
When URN reporter visited the local market in Kaabong town a can of maize was selling between 3,700 and 4,500 shillings an increase by almost 1,000 shillings. In December, maize grain was sold at 4, 000 shillings only.

 

