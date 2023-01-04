Kaabong Residents Decry Limited Access to Social Services

In short
The communities in the sub-counties of Kalapata, Sidok, and Kakamar lack access to essential services such as health services, education, and roads among others.
Kaabong Residents Decry Limited Access to Social Services4 Jan 2023, 14:43 Comments 111 Views Kaabong, Uganda Politics Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Kaabong district No support from the government local leaders residents decry access to service delivery
Mentioned: Kaabong District Local Governement
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.