Edward Eninu
17:44

Kaabong Secondary School Gets New Teachers

4 Sep 2018, 17:44 Comments 91 Views Education Updates
Administration block of Kaabong Secondary School. Edward Eninu

Administration block of Kaabong Secondary School. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Yokosaphat Outa, the head teacher Kaabong Senior Secondary School, says hope is back after the education service commission considered all the teachers who were paid under PTA. The school now has a total of 14 teachers posted by government.

 

Tagged with: kaabong secondary school yokosaphat outa head teacher kaabong ss poor education in karamoja education service commission
Mentioned: the ministry of education and sports kaabong district local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.