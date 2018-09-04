Kaabong Secondary School Gets New Teachers

In short
Yokosaphat Outa, the head teacher Kaabong Senior Secondary School, says hope is back after the education service commission considered all the teachers who were paid under PTA. The school now has a total of 14 teachers posted by government.
Kaabong Secondary School Gets New Teachers4 Sep 2018, 17:44 Comments 91 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: kaabong secondary school yokosaphat outa head teacher kaabong ss poor education in karamoja education service commission
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.