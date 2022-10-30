Basaija Idd
Kaatara Farmers Take to Apiary to Protect Gardens from Wildlife

Kasese, Uganda
A member of KWPAG going to harvest honey, the group is also using the project to safegaurd thier gaderns from wildlife attacks

Mobilised under Kataara Women’s Poverty Alleviation Group-KWPAG in Kicwamba Sub County of Rubirizi district, the farmers now have over 200 bee hives spread along the boundary of the park and their agricultural fields.

 

