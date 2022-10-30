In short
Mobilised under Kataara Women’s Poverty Alleviation Group-KWPAG in Kicwamba Sub County of Rubirizi district, the farmers now have over 200 bee hives spread along the boundary of the park and their agricultural fields.
Kaatara Farmers Take to Apiary to Protect Gardens from Wildlife
30 Oct 2022
Kasese, Uganda
A member of KWPAG going to harvest honey, the group is also using the project to safegaurd thier gaderns from wildlife attacks
