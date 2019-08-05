Olive Nakatudde
Kaaya Kavuma’s Delayed Burial Has Inconvenienced Family - Katikkiro

5 Aug 2019
The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.

In short
The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has revealed that the Kingdom’s request to delay the late Godfrey Kaaya Kavuma’s burial by 10 days inconvenienced the family but hastened to add that it was unavoidable.

 

