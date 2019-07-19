In short
Mugabo recalls that on July 7th 2019 he left home heading for lunch Prayers at St Matia Mulumba at Old Kampala, unidentified people followed him on motorcycles but he didn’t take it serious too.
Kabafunzaki's Aide Reports Death Threats19 Jul 2019, 16:49 Comments 144 Views Misc Updates
Brian Mugabo the Political Assistant to Interdicted State Minister for Labor and Industrial Relations, Herbert Kabafunzaki
In short
Tagged with: Brian Mugabo bruce lubowa herbert kabafunzaki herbert kabafunzaki state minister for labour
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.