Kabaka Calls Clan Heads To Focus On Heritage, Development

Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the Kabaka of Buganda, has called the clan heads (Abattakka) to be focused on culture and heritage as well as development among clan members and the clan as institution as one of the means of restoring the glory of the kingdom.
Kabaka Calls Clan Heads To Focus On Heritage, Development31 Jul 2019, 12:20 Comments 120 Views Wakiso, Uganda Media Misc Report
Tagged with: , Development Fumbe (civet cat) clan’s ancestral home Heritage abattakka kabaka's 26th coronation lango clan leaders
Mentioned: Kabaka Mutebi buganda kingdom
