In short
"We appeal for fairness in all election-related cases and release of all the political prisoners. The resurrection of Jesus Christ reminds us of blood-shed, persecution and tears that lead to the deliverance of the world. We are also mandated to always show commitment and suffer for others with transparency in all that we do," reads part of Kabaka's message.
Kabaka Calls for Release of Political Prisoners
Tagged with: Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II
