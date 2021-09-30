Kabaka Mutebi Gets Physically Involved in Kasubi Tombs Reconstruction

In short
The Kabaka has personally led the designing of the interior by installing a circular strut at the center of the tomb’s ceiling aided by Prince Daudi Cchwa who carried it on his head as per the rites. A pole known as Sserugattika has also been fixed in the tombs under the supervision of Kabaka Mutebi II.
Kabaka Mutebi Gets Physically Involved in Kasubi Tombs Reconstruction30 Sep 2021, 11:28 Comments 219 Views Kasubi Royal Tombs, Masiro Road, Kampala, Uganda Tourism Updates
In short
Mentioned: Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Mutebi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.